MP: Priyadarshini School holds “Shubharambh 2023” in Borawan

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The annual function “Shubharambh 2023” was organised at Priyadarshini Public Higher Secondary School on Wednesday at Borawan.

The programme was inaugurated by chief guest Damayanti Yadav. Principal Dr Nitin Mishra informed everyone about the annual activities, procedures and achievements of the institution through the annual report. She said that the school will continue to work for the golden future of its students.

The dance performances started with Ganesh and Saraswati Vandana. Performances on Beti Bachao, women empowerment and Mission Mangal were the centre of attraction.

Students who secured excellent positions on the merit list and other co-curricular activities were also honoured.

Kanha Yadav was awarded for excellent performance in Class X and student Aniket Yadav in Class XII.

Special guest Kasrawad MLA Sachin Subhash Yadav said that Priyadarshini Public Higher Secondary School is an excellent school providing education in Hindi and English medium. Guests were welcomed by Class XII students and staff members. Director Arun Yadav, trust engineer Sanjit Yadav and others were also present.