MP: Priests seek removal of encroachments from temple property in Barnagar

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): SDO Akash Singh and Tehsildar Mala Rai held a meeting with priests of several temples of Barnagar at the tehsil meeting hall on Tuesday.

A delegation of priests submitted a memorandum to them demanding to clear encroachments on the temple property. They said that the priest of any temple should be appointed on the basis of dynasty succession. Kisan Credit Card and other facilities which are given to farmers should be also given to priests as well, they said adding.They also sought benefits of the pilgrimage scheme from the government. Memorandum was submitted by Salgaramdas Bairagi, Vishnu Vaishnav and Ganesh Nath Yogi.

SDO Akash Singh has assured them that encroachment outside the temple would be cleared soon and the rest of the demands would be looked into. Bhairulal Sharma, Vishnu Bairagi, Pawandas Bairagi and others were also present.

