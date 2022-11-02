MP: Prabhat Pheri taken out to mark MP Foundation Day in Bagli

e-Paper Get App
Updated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 09:32 PM IST
FP Photo
Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Many programmes were organised on the foundation day of MP on November 1. In the first phase, the programmes began with Prabhat Pheri taken out by schoolchildren of CM Rise School to Model and Girls High Schools of Bagli town in the chief presence of SDM SR Solanki. The prabhat pheri was flagged off by naib tehsildar Anita Baretha which passed through the main locations of the town under the leadership of principal Ayub Khan, Subhash Pancholi and Vasudev Joshi.

During the second phase, a plethora of cultural activities were performed at janpad office. Tribal welfare department hostel and civic bodies distributed wafers to children. During which, city council chief Seema Kamal Yadav, MLA representative Kamal Yadav, vice-president Aarti Shivhare, naib tehsildar Baretha besides other residents were also present. The programme was conducted by cluster co-ordinator Waris Ali whereas naib tehsildar Baretha proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

