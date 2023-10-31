MP: Prabha Gautam Seeks Blessings Of Voters

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate from Dhar assembly constituency Prabha Balmukund Singh Gautam on Tuesday paid tribute to late prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary. Addressing a gathering, she said, ‘Indira Gandhi is the symbol of women empowerment. As a prime minister, her powerful decisions brought a revolution of development in the country.’

Later in Pithampur area, she sought the blessings of voters and assured them that she stood shoulder to shoulder with them and that she thought of them as her own family. She received a warm welcome at various places from the party workers who showed great enthusiasm throughout the programme.

Prabha was accompanied by municipal council president Sevati Suresh Patel, SR Goyal, Laxmi Narayan Osliya, Priyanka Thorat and other dignitaries along with a large number of party workers.