MP: Poster Making Competition Organised In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The district-level poster-making competition, organised for voter awareness at the Government Girls Education Complex in Dhar, concluded with an inspiring message of encouragement from collector Priyank Mishra.

The event witnessed the participation of 212 students from various schools in the district, who creatively expressed their views on voter awareness through posters.

Collector Mishra emphasised the importance of every vote, highlighting that every citizen above 18 years must exercise their right to vote to strengthen our democracy.

He encouraged the students to become educated voters and promoted the significance of voting among their family and friends. SP Manoj Kumar Singh applauded the students for their artistic talents displayed in their posters, believing that an understanding of their art would guide them towards a promising future. In the pre-made poster competition, Aarti Sharma secured first position, followed by Sanjay Lahori in second and Vijay Ninama in third place.

The winners received certificates, shields and cash prizes to acknowledge their outstanding contributions to voter awareness.