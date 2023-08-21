 MP Poll Scroll: Mamta Meena Calls Meeting Against Official Candidate
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Poll Scroll: Mamta Meena Calls Meeting Against Official Candidate

MP Poll Scroll: Mamta Meena Calls Meeting Against Official Candidate

Addressing the party workers and her supporters, she accused of betrayal and quoted party candidate Priyanka Meena as the parachute candidate.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
MP Poll Scroll: Mamta Meena Calls Meeting Against Official Candidate | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader and former MLA Mamta Meena on Monday called a meeting of party workers at Beenaganj after she failed to get the party ticket from Chachoura Assembly constituency.

Addressing the party workers and her supporters, she accused of betrayal and quoted party candidate Priyanka Meena as the parachute candidate.

On Monday, she not only shown her strength before the party leaders, but also made it clear that she will enter into the fray as an independent candidate in the event of not changing the candidate.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Amit Shah Sets Target To Win 150 Assembly Seats
article-image

She made it clear that, “Give ticket to any worker, will work wholeheartedly for him.'

She accused party leadership of awarding ticket without asking the workers or taking the opinion polls and this has never been the working style of the BJP.

Earlier, supporters kept their point in her support, in which she described Priyanka, who joined BJP six months ago, as a parachute candidate.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Deteriorating Condition Of Indore-Ahmedabad Highway, Alarming Concern For Drivers &...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...

Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...

MP Poll Scroll: Mamta Meena Calls Meeting Against Official Candidate

MP Poll Scroll: Mamta Meena Calls Meeting Against Official Candidate

MP Poll Scroll: Displeased BJP Workers In Kasarawad Join Congress

MP Poll Scroll: Displeased BJP Workers In Kasarawad Join Congress

MP Poll Scroll: In Jhabua, Problems Galore For BJP

MP Poll Scroll: In Jhabua, Problems Galore For BJP

MP: Timely Action By Cops Saves Life Of Man Who Posted Selfie With Noose Around His Neck

MP: Timely Action By Cops Saves Life Of Man Who Posted Selfie With Noose Around His Neck