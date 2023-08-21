MP Poll Scroll: Mamta Meena Calls Meeting Against Official Candidate | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader and former MLA Mamta Meena on Monday called a meeting of party workers at Beenaganj after she failed to get the party ticket from Chachoura Assembly constituency.

Addressing the party workers and her supporters, she accused of betrayal and quoted party candidate Priyanka Meena as the parachute candidate.

On Monday, she not only shown her strength before the party leaders, but also made it clear that she will enter into the fray as an independent candidate in the event of not changing the candidate.

She made it clear that, “Give ticket to any worker, will work wholeheartedly for him.'

She accused party leadership of awarding ticket without asking the workers or taking the opinion polls and this has never been the working style of the BJP.

Earlier, supporters kept their point in her support, in which she described Priyanka, who joined BJP six months ago, as a parachute candidate.

