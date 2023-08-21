MP Poll Scroll: Displeased BJP Workers In Kasarawad Join Congress | Representative Image

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): With the BJP announcement of its party candidates from 39 Assembly constituencies in the State for the forthcoming Assembly elections, at many places the party is facing rifts within the party.

After Jhabua and Chachoura, the party faced a similar rift here in Kasarawad Assembly constituency of Khargone district as many of the party workers joined the Congress party. Notably, the BJP announced former MLA Atmaram Patel as its official candidate for the Kasarawad seat.

As soon as the party announced Patel’s candidature, many of the party workers seem to be upset, and they decided to switch from the BJP to the Congress.

Former cabinet minister and Kasarawad MLA Sachin Yadav welcomed all the party workers to the Congress here at Boranwa village.

Some of the party workers, on condition of anonymity, claimed that there is a long list of BJP contenders from Kasarawad and that there is no dearth of good candidates here.

There were many leaders of the BJP making their respective claims, but the party ignored them and announced former MLA Atmaram Patel as party candidate even after he lost twice in the past.

Due to this, resentment was seen among the workers, and 39 workers of the BJP joined the Congress. On the other hand, former Agriculture Minister and Kasrawad MLA Sachin Yadav said that as the elections get closer, the big leaders and workers of the BJP will also join the Congress.

Read Also Indore: Devotees Throng Temples To Celebrate Nag Panchami With 7th Sawan Somwar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)