MP POLL: 74 Election-Related Complaints Resolved

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Till now 74 election-related complaints have been resolved since the announcement of the election dates. Arrangements have been made for the quick redressal of election-related complaints received during the assembly elections in the district.

A control room has been set up at the Collector office to receive and resolve the complaints. The control room is working under the guidance of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T. A total of 87 complaints were received in the control room from October 10 till now.

Of these, 74 complaints have been resolved. The process of resolving the remaining 13 complaints is underway. Of the 56 complaints received through the online C-Vigil app, 55 have been resolved. Out of 31 complaints received offline, 19 have been resolved.

