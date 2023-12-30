MP Polity: BJP Meet Focuses On Promoting Sankalp Yatra | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of BJP District Indore Rural was held at the BJP office in the presence of cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, and others. The meeting was focused on promoting Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra so as to reach each and every beneficiary.

Addressing the meeting, Vijayvargiya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a pledge for a developed India under which the Yatra is being organised to ensure that India develops by 2047 and development reaches every village, poor and farmers of India.

Workers should go door to door to ensure that the schemes of the central government reach every eligible person. He said that PM Modi has called for promoting organic farming. Demand for organic foods is increasing among health-conscious people and they are switching towards millets and other such foods. Workers should work to make farmers aware about organic farming.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Rath shall be taken to every district. Through this medium, the government scheme will reach homes and localities. The workers should work to connect the eligible persons with the scheme.

Indore: Man Killed, Friend Injured After Truck Rams Bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man was killed and his friend injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Rau Toll Tax on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Manoj, a labourer and a resident of Amar Palace Colony.

According to the Kishanganj police, Manoj was on his way to Maheshwar along with his friend Rajesh to meet one of his friends. However, Manoj changed his course mid-way and was returning to Indore when a truck hit his motorbike from behind.

The truck driver fled the spot. The duo was taken to a hospital, where Manoj succumbed to injuries. The police have launched an investigation and a search for the truck driver. They were recording the statements of the family members of the deceased.