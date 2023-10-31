MP: Police Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Crore In Ratlam; 2 Arrested

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Bilpank police achieved a major breakthrough in the illicit transportation of liquor during vehicle inspection. The police have arrested two accused involved in the case.

The police confiscated 1050 boxes of illicit liquor, packed in the containers during the inspection. The duo failed to produce documentation proof regarding the transportation of liquor, leading to their arrest. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the illicit liquor was being transported from Delhi to Mumbai. The estimated value of seized liquor is said to be more than Rs 1 crore.

The police have been conducting stringent inspections on the highways and district borders in compliance with the implementation of the model code of conduct. Police have also seized a substantial amount of gold and silver jewellery along with cash during the inspection.

The Bilpank police are interrogating the accused to gather information regarding the network of illicit liquor.

