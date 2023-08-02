MP: Police Register FIR After Noori Khan’s Dharna In Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State Women Congress vice-president Noori Khan staged a dharna near Ambedkar statue on Tuesday demanding action against people who raised objectionable slogans against her during demonstration of a political party on last Saturday. She also carried a copy of the Constitution during the protest.

She called off the dharna only after Madhav Nagar police station registered an FIR under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 of the IPC against unidentified people on her complaint.

She had claimed that the incident had harmed her honour. She said that she always fought for resolution of problems faced by people.

In the video of Saturday meeting, that went viral, slogans were raised against her.

