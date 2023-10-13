MP: Police Crack Murder Case, Arrest Father-Son Duo

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Ghatabillod in Dhar was abducted and strangulated to death by father-son duo and their three accomplices on suspicion of practicing black magic and witchcraft. Two of the accused have been arrested. As per case details, Kaniyalal Chouhan (40) was kidnapped in broad daylight from Malvakunj in Ghatabillod village under Pithampur police station area on October 3. Later, kins filed a missing report with Ghatabillod police.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered and search was launched in Ratlam, Mandsaur and nearby areas on October 6. The body was found floating in Chambal on October 6. Following the autopsy, the body was handed over to kin. During investigation, police came across a car used in the abduction. As per evidence, police rounded up Sanjay Baluji and his son Yash from Ratlam and produced them before the court. During interrogation, the duo allegedly accepted to killing Chouhan for allegedly practicing witchcraft and black magic.

As per outpost in-charge Prashant Pal, three other accused named Rekha Bai, Sonu and Monu of Rajasthan were absconding. Police have launched manhunt to nab them. Black magic, witchcraft and other superstitious beliefs are integral to customs mostly in parts of tribal dominated district.

