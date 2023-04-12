MP: Police bust bike lifter gang, recover 10 bikes, 5 arrested in Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Manawar police have busted a bike lifter gang with the arrest of five accused and also recovered 10 motorbikes from different places worth over Rs 9 lakh.

Due to frequent incidents of bike lifting in the district, special teams were formed to nab the bike lifters following instructions of SP Manoj Kumar Singh.

On Monday, a team intercepted three suspects during vehicle checking on Singhana Road. They were arrested on suspicion. They confessed to their involvement in bike theft cases in rural areas of Dhar and Indore along with two associates.

The police conducted raids and arrested the other two members of the gang and also recovered 10 bikes from different places. Those arrested have been identified as Tilakraj Singh, Krishna Kirade, ArunJamra, Ravi Muvel and Akshay. The main accused Tilakraj from Gandhawani is a notorious criminal and already has cases against him under Section 457 and 380 of IPC at Gandhawani police station. He was at large for the last one year. Manawar SHO Neeraj Birthare and team played a key role in the case.