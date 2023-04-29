MP: PM Modi virtually launches FM Radio at Burhanpur, 90 other places

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually launched FM radio stations at 91 different places in the country, including one in Burhanpur.

Praising PM Modi, BJP state spokesperson and former minister Archana Chitnis said, “It is our good fortune that FM radio has been started at Burhanpur station and other places of the state on Friday. FM radio will not only become a source of knowledge but also a source of entertainment for the regional public”.

MP Gyaneshwar Patil, mayor Madhuri Patel, former mayor Anil Bhonsleand other public representatives were present.

Expressing happiness over the launch of new FM radio stations, Archana Chitnis said that through FM radio, even remote areas would be able to take advantage of radio broadcasting.

She said that radio was no longer just a medium of entertainment, but it had also become a medium of education, information and communication. She hoped that FM radio would become a source of news, information, development, education and entertainment for the people of the respective regions.