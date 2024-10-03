 MP: Prime Minister Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra Inaugurated In Bhikangaon
MP: Prime Minister Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra Inaugurated In Bhikangaon

The primary aim of the centre is to provide high-quality medicines at affordable prices.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
MP inaugurates Jan Aushadhi Kendra | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gyaneshwar Patil inaugurated Khandwa parliamentary constituency's first Prime Minister Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Bhikangaon, within the premises of the local multipurpose primary agricultural credit institution.

The primary aim of the centre is to provide high-quality medicines at affordable prices. MP emphasised that this initiative, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a revolutionary step towards lowering healthcare costs for the common man.

He stated that medicines available at this centre will be priced 50 to 80 percent lower than market rates, directly benefiting the poor and middle-class families in the region.

He also described the Jan Aushadhi Yojana as a milestone in public health services. The MP criticised previous governments for merely making promises, asserting that the current BJP government is delivering on its commitments through tangible initiatives.

article-image

Janpad president Sardar Rawat highlighted that the centre will serve as a boon for not only Bhikangaon but also surrounding areas. He noted that residents will now have access to safe and affordable medicines, enhancing overall healthcare accessibility in the region.

The inauguration was attended by several dignitaries, including DM PS Dhariwal, SDM BS Kalesh, SDOP Rajesh Arya and various senior BJP officials.

