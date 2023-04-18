MP: Pithampur CSP Tarunendra Singh Baghel motivates youths to quit alcohol

Photo: Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Looking at a surge in alcohol addiction amongst the youths, Pithampur CSP Tarunendra Singh Baghel has come up with an innovative method to motivate them in quitting the dreadful habit and keep them away from crime and evils that the society faces. As a part of the initiative, he recently began to impart yoga training to the youths. He had his fourth session at Khediseod village situated on Lebad-Manpur highway on Monday morning.

He chose a place just above the local dam and placed himself at the highest point so that he can be visible to the trainees. He began with warm-up exercises and then demonstrated pranayam, surya namaskar and a variety of yoga exercises, which are extremely helpful in maintaining mental, psychological and physical health. Around 100 youths of Kunjrod, Khediseod, Jamniya and Manpur took part in the training session which lasted for an hour.

Organisers Shaliwahan Singh and Riteshwari Kumari told Free Press that there was a demand from elders of the area to take the youth out of alcohol addiction as a large section of them are glued to locally available liquor. They do not understand that it is bad for them and they start consuming at a very early age. They will be benefitted a lot from the yoga sessions.