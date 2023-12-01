MP: 'Pink Counting' Initiative To Empower Women Officials

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to encourage women's participation in the counting of votes scheduled for December 3 for the state assembly elections, the district election office has come up with the 'Pink Counting' initiative. Spearheaded by district election officer and collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, this initiative marks a significant stride towards women's empowerment within the electoral framework.

This comes ahead of the success of 'Pink Booths’ where female-led polling centres witnessed a record-breaking voter turnout of over 83% during the elections held on November 17.

This remarkable achievement was attributed to extensive voter awareness campaigns, innovative strategies, and inclusive participation efforts across all four assembly seats in the district. Women officials across the district have been appointed as counting observers, micro observers, postal ballot counting assistants, and counting assistants during the vote counting process.

Approximately 300 trained women workers have been assigned responsibilities, who are undergoing specialised training for vote counting procedures and ensuring fairness and transparency throughout the process. The collector highlighted the collaborative efforts and cooperation from all parties during the voting and election phases, leading to a peaceful and record-breaking turnout. Women's participation in counting tables and result preparation is anticipated to redefine the electoral landscape. Additional collector and deputy election officer Vishal Singh Chauhan, assistant election officer CS Solanki, said that women officials from various sectors, including police, banking, and insurance corporations, have been linked to the 'Pink Counting' initiative. Dr JK Jain conducted training sessions for appointed counting assistants, supervisors and micro observers at the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium.

District BJP president Nanalal Atolia commended the collector's innovative initiative, emphasising its potential to set a benchmark not only within the state but also across the country.

District Congress president and Mandsaur assembly candidate Vipin Jain admired the participation of women officers, marking a significant milestone. Notably, pink counting centres would be managed entirely by female officials. From dress code to curtains, pink would be commonplace at these centres.