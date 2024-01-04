MP: Pilgrims Suffer Due To Incomplete Toilets In Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Pilgrims arriving in the town have a tough time finding a public toilet, washroom, or facility on sacred Narmada Ghats due to incomplete toilets.

Pilgrims are left with no option but to defecate in the open, creating a mockery of the cleanliness campaign. Concerns over the incomplete construction of toilet facilities at the ghat, intended to serve Parikrama devotees, escalated. Despite an allocation of Rs 22 lakh for the project, the present state of the ghat is attributed to corruption against the Kasrawad contractor Salim Khan.

Nitin Patidar, among the affected residents, raised a complaint highlighting irregularities in the construction. Following a thorough investigation confirming the complaint's validity, the construction was abruptly halted for the past 20 days.

In view of the grim situation, a team led by municipal president Vishwadeep Moyde, councillor, public works in-charge Sabir Pathan, and other council members, accompanied by deputy engineer Aarti Mandloi inspected the construction site. It was revealed that the construction deviated from the approved plans (DPR) and the contractor, Salim Khan, too admitted these discrepancies.

Councillors also offered essential suggestions to rectify the construction irregularities, which were unanimously approved. The deputy engineer confirmed that an investigation team from Indore had validated the irregularities and provided necessary guidance for improvements.

Mandloi also assured that construction would recommence soon, incorporating the recommended improvements.