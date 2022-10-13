e-Paper Get App
MP: Pickup smuggling illicit liquor worth Rs 3.3L seized, 1 held

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Following the directives of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to maintain a special vigil on drug traffickers and peddlers, in order to curb the sale, storage and transportation of illicit liquor across the state the police have started a drive against drug suppliers in the city as well as the town. Under this drive, a pickup vehicle loaded used in the transportation of illicit liquor was seized from the Indore-Ahmedabad road

A trap was laid as per instructions of SDM Ram Singh Medha on the receipt of a tip-off. Accordingly, one pickup vehicle heading towards Jhabua was intercepted and searched. The value of the confiscated liquor is Rs 3,30,000 and the value of the seized vehicles is Rs six lakh.

The driver named Dinesh Chouhan, 22, hailing from Jhabua, was booked.

