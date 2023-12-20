MP: Petlawad Turns Into A Conduit For Illicit Liquor Trade

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): On the Badnawar-Thandla State Highway, Petlawad has become a conduit for illicit liquor trade, with hotels and dhabas acting as hubs for distribution to rural areas. Licenced shops reportedly supply liquor to these establishments using their vehicles, creating disputes with licenced shop bouncers. Some sellers even source illegal liquor from other regions for higher profits. It was alleged that, despite occasional raids of licenced shops, both the Excise and Police Departments seemingly turn a blind eye to the widespread illegal sale and transport of liquor.

Former Municipal Council vice-president and social worker, Surendra Bhandari applauds Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's decision but emphasised the need for accountability beyond merely banning and arresting. The situation in Petlawad reveals a pervasive availability of liquor, even in residential areas. Shockingly, this occurs openly in defiance of citywide closures.

Anil Rathore, SDM Petlawad, expressed concern about the fearless nature of this illicit liquor trade and vows to discuss the matter with the Excise and Police Departments. Immediate action is promised, including informing all police stations. Saurabh Tomar, SDOP Petlawad, is set to take swift measures to address the concerning situation.

The report underscores a complex web of issues, from licenced shops contributing to the illicit trade to the apparent lack of awareness or action by senior officials. The need for a comprehensive solution, involving both legal consequences and accountability measures, is evident to curb the pervasive issue of illegal liquor in Petlawad.