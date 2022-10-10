MP: People have played major role in keeping Narmada pradakshina alive, says Sanyasi Raghavendra Das

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of "Pradakshina Ki Sanskriti" seminar, Dr Shiv kumar Tiwari said that the general public has played a major role in keeping Narmada river Pradakshina alive. The programme is being conducted in Nemawar.

Vaishnava Naga Sanyasi Raghavendra Das said that, Narmada is not just a water stream, it is also a garland of cultural richness. Similarly, Acharya Prakashanand Brahmachari of Bagdi Sangam said that performing parikrama is not a penance, there is a difference between yatra and pradakshina.

Ujjwala Samadhan Dange, Akola, threw light on the pradakshinas prevalent in Maharashtra while speaking on the topic of Parikrama of Sant Mukta Bai. In the end, Dr Deepa Dattatray Kuchekar, Nashik, Maharashtra, presented information on the Varkari sect and the parikrama of Nivritti Nath.

State soft tennis team bags silver in National Games

The state soft tennis team has bagged the silver medal in the ongoing 36th National Games in Ahmedabad having lost the final to Gujarat.

The National Games are being held from September 29 to October 12.

Jai Meena, Rajveer Nagar, Abhishek Parihar, Yogesh Chaudhary, Aditya Dubey were part of the state soft-tennis team. The coach of the team was Vishwamitra awardee Sudesh Sangte and the manager was Preeti Pawar.

On this achievement, association state president Gauri Singh, collector Chandramouli Shukla, Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, Radheshyam Solanki, Kailash Chandawat, Manish Jaiswal, Vijay Verma, Sunil Chaudhary, Vipul Chauhan and among other extended warm wishes to the players of the team.