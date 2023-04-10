MP: People from 50 villages stage dharna for bridge

Representational Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): People from Dhar and Barwani districts staged a dharna at Anjad village of Barwani district under the banner of Narmada Pul Nirman Sangharsh Samiti demanding the construction of a bridge over the Narmada River.

The people of the area have been demanding for a long time to build a bridge on the river in Semalda and Chhota Barda villages, 13 km from Manawar in Dhar district.

Arun Parmar of the samiti said that people from around 50 villages of both districts participated in the dharna at Anjad bus stand.

We demand that a bridge be built across the Narmada to facilitate the movement of villagers from Manawar, Karoli, Ajanda, Jotpur, Bakaner, Semalda and Badda. They claimed that even after years, no government has paid any attention to this demand. The population of more than a hundred villages has been deprived of many basic facilities and development.

Samiti members claimed that due to non-availability of a bridge on the Narmada river between Manawar and Ajand, people have to cross the river risking their lives by boat wasting both time and money.

There is also a possibility of an accident. Citizens of Manawar area currently have to travel a distance of 55 kilometres to reach Barwani by road. With the construction of the bridge, this distance will be reduced to only 22 kilometres.

Meanwhile, Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Patel says that the state government has approved an amount of Rs 77 crore for the construction of the bridge.

MLA Dr Hiralal Alava said that I had demanded the construction of the bridge last year. Rajpur MLA of Barwani district, Bala Bachchan says that this bridge was approved by putting pressure on the government by repeatedly asking questions in the Assembly.

