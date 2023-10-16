MP: Peace Committee Meeting Held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the upcoming festivals, the meeting of the peace committee was held in the meeting room of the police control room on Sunday under the chairmanship of collector and district returning officer Kumar Purushottam.

Instructions were given in the meeting that the model code of conduct effective in the district under the assembly elections should be ensured in letter and spirit during festivals. The general public should also follow the code of conduct and cooperate with the administration.

Keeping in mind the upcoming festivals, collector directed that wherever the roads to major temples are damaged, they should be repaired. Officials should monitor the temples where there is more crowd during Navratri festival every day so that the crowd can be managed.

It was informed in the meeting that encroachment has been removed from around the Harsiddhi Temple and constant monitoring is being done to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience in having darshan.

SP Sachin Sharma said in the meeting that proper CCTV cameras should be installed at Garba pandals to prevent incidents of chain snatching and molestation during Navratri festival. CCTV cameras should be installed inside, outside the pandal and especially in the parking lot. Police officers should keep patrolling continuously. Soon a helpline number for women will be released on social media.

In the meeting, the committee members suggested that after Navratri, adequate arrangements for lighting should be made at the place of immersion of the idols of goddess. Swimming teams should be deployed there. The encroachment from Gopal Mandir to Qumari Marg should be removed. Effective action should be taken against e-rickshaw drivers who do not have a driving license. Also, their dress code should be determined. The mike system at Ramghat should be repaired. One-way routes should be determined in the city and a proper plan should be made for this.