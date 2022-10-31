MP: ‘Pavitra Nagris’ turns into illicit liquor hub

FPNS

Mandleshwar/ Maheshwar (Khargone): The sale and consumption of liquor are banned in Mandleshwar and Maheshwar, holy towns situated on the bank of Narmada river, but despite the ban, alcohol is being sold unabated.

Home delivery is also available for customers at a price. Sources in the village claimed that one can easily buy liquor from different points in the village which are being run by the liquor mafia.

Earlier in March 2017, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an announcement that all liquor shops within five-kilometre periphery of the bank of Narmada will be shut down from April 1, 2017.

“From April 1, all liquor shops within five km of Narmada River bank will be shut down,” Chouhan said. Meanwhile, ignoring the announcement, illegal business is going on, due to the nexus between bootleggers and the local excise department and the police.

Locals claimed that illegal liquor is being sold in the streets of the village under the protection of excise circle officer. Whenever we lodge a complaint to the authority, they hush up the matter by just noting down our complaint and whenever there is pressure from senior authorities, they just act against them to fulfil formalities.

Liquor being sold on the street

Many villagers claimed that illicit liquor is being sold in the street and one can easily get liquor at their door step as the liquor mafia targeted unemployed youths to deliver liquor.

Due to illegal business, locals are facing problems of alcoholics who gather in large numbers. There are few localities of both villages, where illicit liquor is being sold from every fifth house or shop. Not only in villages but illegal liquor is also being served in road-side dhabas located on the Barwah-Dhamnod highway.

Circle officers promoting illegal liquor sales

Levelling serious accusations on excise department officials, locals accused the local administration of promoting illegal liquor sales. Villagers claimed that the departmental circle sets the target for the sale of liquor in each circle and even after Maheshwar and Mandleshwar are holy towns and falls under Maheshwar circle and despite the sale being banned, the target of sale of liquor of these two villages remains connected in the target of the circle, so the sale of illicit liquor is also being promoted by the concerned circle officer Mohan Bhayal.

When contacted excise sub-inspector and circle officer Mohan Bhayal said that whenever we receive a complaint of illicit liquor sale, action is taken as per law. Bhayal in other words accepts that illicit liquor is being sold.

Complaints on CM helpline diverted to local police station

Complaints regarding illicit liquor sale can be registered through the CM helpline number 181. But, when Free Press reporter tried to register a case by contacting the helpline number, he received a reply to register the complaint at the local police station.

Meanwhile, Khargone district assistant excise commissioner, Abhishek Tiwari told Free Press, “On your information, the matter of illicit sale of liquor has come to notice. Action will be taken by a joint team of district and local team of the department.”