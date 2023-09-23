MP: Patients With Same Name Leads To Confusion In Burhanpur, Error In Medical Reports

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another negligence of hospital authorities, medical reports of two patients with same name were exchanged at the district hospital on Saturday, raising questions about the safety of patients. The matter has now been sorted.

The matter came to the fore when Bhartiya Janta Party’s district president Manoj Ladhave arrived at the hospital to meet a patient. Following this, he discussed the issue with Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Kumar Mojesh.

He also urged the authorities to maintain complete records of the patients including surname and address to avoid any similar incidents in the future and ensure the credibility of the hospital and safety of its patients.

According to Ladhave, he arrived at the district hospital to meet one patient who was referred to Khandwa hospital due to serious condition. On being informed about the error in medical reports of patients carrying similar names, he discussed with civil surgeon for possible solutions and preventions.

Ladhave also asked the authorities to maintain cleanliness in the hospital. He extended best wishes to physician Dr Ankita Kandare on being honoured for her excellent work.

Meanwhile, Mojesh said that the matter has now been sorted. It was fortunate that medicine didn’t get mismatched saving the lives of patients.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)