 MP: Passengers Escape With Minor Injuries In Two Bus Accidents
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate bus accidents took place in Khargone district on Friday morning, resulting in minor injuries to people. In the first incident, a passenger bus en route from Kanapur to Kasrawad lost control near Dogwa village, veering off the road and entering the bushes. Approximately 80 passengers were on board at the time of the incident. Several passengers sustained minor injuries and were promptly taken to the Kasrawad community health centre for treatment. Among the injured were men, women and children.

The bus driver and conductor fled the scene after the accident. Local authorities, including the police and ambulance services, swiftly responded to the incident. The second incident occurred at Tiri Phata in Segaon village, where a vehicle carrying schoolchildren overturned due to a slide on a drain. The vehicle's reduced speed prevented a more severe accident. Four school children travelling in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and received medical attention at a nearby hospital. Villagers called an ambulance at the spot.

