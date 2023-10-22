MP: Parmar Gets Second Chance In Shujalpur

Representative Image |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP announced its candidates in Shujalpur and Kalapipal assembly constituencies in Shajapur district. The party declared minister Inder Singh Parmar for the second time from Shujalpur and Ghanshyam Chandravanshi from Kalapipal assembly.

Earlier, party announced Arun Bhimawad as its candidate for Shajapur constituency.

Parmar has been playing an active role in politics since his student days. In the year 2002, he worked as a state working committee member of Yuva Morcha.

He was BJP district general secretary from 2009 to 2012. BJP state minister in 2012, elected MLA from Kalapipal in 2013. For the second time in 2018, he became MLA by winning the election from Shujalpur.

On July 2, 2020, he took the oath of office and secrecy in the independent charge of school education and general administrative department in the cabinet of Shivraj government. This time also he has been made a candidate from Shujalpur.

Chandravanshi started his political career in college life, where he served as student union vice-president. Later, he also remained co-secretary, vice-president and state executive member of ABVP. He was department co-coordinator in the year 2006 and department convenor in 2008.

Apart from this, he also worked in the post of provincial co-secretary and provincial organisation secretary. This time BJP has made Ghanshyam Chandravanshi the candidate for Kalapipal.

SHAJAPUR DISTRICT

Shajapur Arun Bhimawad HS Karada

Shujalpur Inder Singh Parmar Ramveer Singh Shekhawat

Kalapipal Ghanshyam Chandravansi Kunal Choudhary