MP: Panel Formed For Confiscation Of Cash After Implementation Of Model Code Of Conduct

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi formed a committee to confiscate and return any cash or belongings acquired during the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming assembly elections.

District panchayat CEO Aman Vaishnav would serve as committee's nodal officer and land management officer Radheshyam Mandloi as convener. Treasury officer Ramesh Maurya and accounts officer Preeti Dehria were both included in the team.

The committee would investigate every seizure made by police, static surveillance teams, or flying squads. An individual must inform the authorities before transporting or carrying cash exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

If a person doesn't have permission, their cash may be confiscated. The amount would be returned after the elections.

A log of all cash disbursements and confiscations would be maintained by spending oversight officer. It would be the responsibility of Returning Officer concerned to present all such cases to the committee.

