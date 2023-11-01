MP: Panchayat Secretary Gets 4-Year Jail Term

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional sessions judge class I sentenced four-year imprisonment to accused panchayat secretary Inder Singh Bhavel after he was found guilty under Section 7, 13(1) and other relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, informed deputy director prosecution TC Billore.

Billore said that sarpanch Devkunwar Bai of Kalalda gram panchayat under Umarban janpad panchayat in Manawar tehsil had sanctioned Rs 4.16 lakh for the construction of cement concrete road in the panchayat in the year 2015-16 under the Panchparmeshwar Scheme of the government. The said construction work had been completed.

On July 2, 2016, panchayat secretary Inder Singh Bhavel called the sarpanch in janpad panchayat and said that he had got the work of construction of cement concrete road approved. In return, secretary Bhavel had demanded a bribe of Rs 17,000 from the sarpanch's husband Shivlal and by putting pressure on him, he received a bribe of Rs 10,000 at the same time.

Later, Bhavel started demanding the remaining Rs 7,000. On July 16, 2016, Bhavel called the sarpanch's husband Shivlal and asked him to come Umarban with the remaining bribe money. Shivlal lodged a complaint with the Indore Lokayukta team and subsequently, he was caught red-handed.

