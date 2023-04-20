MP: Panchayat is the temple of democracy, says Jagdish Deora

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): State finance minister Jagdish Deora inaugurated Sansad Khel Mahotsav at Government Higher Secondary School, Narayangarh.

In Malhargarh assembly constituency, the minister inaugurated panchayat building constructed in Rs 20 lakh at Admalya gram panchayat. He later performed bhoomi pujan in Kalyakhedi Gujran village for construction of road connecting Bhilkhedi to Laudakhedi worth Rs 3.08 crore.

During the programme, finance minister Deora said that panchayat was the temple of democracy and India was a strong democracy.

Instructing janpad CEO, he said that boundary wall should be constructed around the panchayat building and cleanliness be ensured in the premises.

Countless developmental works have been done in the entire state. Malhargarh micro-irrigation project would be constructed at a cost of Rs 876 crore and its Bhoomi Pujan would be held soon. The completion of the project would ensure water supply to each farm thus turning Malhargarh into Punjab.

Several public welfare schemes like Teerth Darshan Yojana, free ration distribution, PM housing, toilets, Jal Jeevan Mission should reach every house, he said and added that Ujjwala gas connection scheme, Ayushman Bharat Yojana were launched in the state.

During the programme, Malhargarh janpad president, district and janpad panchayat members, local people's representatives, a large number of rural people, development block level officers, employees were present.