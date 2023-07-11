MP: Over A Dozen Fall Sick After Drinking Unsafe Water In Agar

Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen people fell ill in Agar-Malwa after drinking contaminated water supplied from a water pipeline. They are undergoing medical treatment.

As per information, the incident was reported from Kanad town of Agar Malwa district where 15 people complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. Following which, they were admitted to hospital for treatment.

They fell ill possibly after drinking contaminated water supplied to ward no 1, 2 and 3 through water pipeline. The pipeline burst during excessive rain in the region.

Read Also Indore: Traffic Cop Gifts Watch To Boy

As a result of which, contaminated water entered the pipeline. Later, the patients were admitted with symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain after they fell sick by drinking contaminated water.

Over 10 people were undergoing medical treatment at district hospital and other patients were being treated at private hospital. Cases of vomiting and nausea had been reported from the area for the last three days.

Taking serious note of the incident, municipal council was cleaning pipeline to provide safe drinking water to its residents.