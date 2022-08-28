MP: 57 national birds disappear overnight in Badnawar

Peacock in Bhopal vicinity |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of villagers and the members of Panchakvasa village situated Annapurna Ashram shell were shocked after they saw 57 out of 60 peacocks and peahens living behind the ashram for the last 30 years disappeared overnight.

The village sarpanch, gram panchayat secretary and other villagers launched a massive search operation in a two to three-kilometre periphery area, but there was no trace of the national birds. Failing to get any clue about the whereabouts, the sarpanch and gram panchayat secretary had given written information about this to the sub-divisional officer.

The beat in-charge along with the sarpanch and assistant secretary of the forest department and village Kotwar reached the spot and carried out a search operation, but with no success.

Later they prepared a Panchnama and the strange thing is they mentioned that it seems that these peacocks have migrated somewhere else.

Along with the beat guard, the sarpanch, assistant secretary and village kotwar have signed the Panchnama.

However, villagers failed to understand the logic given by the officials. Villagers claimed that these national birds have been living in the area for the last three decades, and both villagers and the birds are close to each other.

The villagers, being shocked by this incident, believe that if the police seriously investigates the disappearance of such a large number of national birds, reality can come out.