MP: Over 50K BJP Workers Join Samrasta Bharat Mata Mahayagya In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Sporting saffron headgears and scarves, over 50,000 BJP workers joined ‘Samrasta Bharat Mata Mahayagya’ at Temla Road to mark birthday celebrations of farmer leader and former minister (state) Balkrishna Patidar and son Nitin Patidar on Saturday.

After seeking blessings of 95-year-old mother at his residence, Balkrishna Patidar along with party workers headed to perform 24 Kundiya Samrasta-Bharat Mata Mahayagya amid intermittent chants of sacred mantras.

A large number of devotees and party workers extended wishes to the ex-minister. Workers prayed for development, peace, development and landslide victory in six assemblies of Nimar region.

In his address, Balkrishna emphasised on “Sarvajan Sukhaya Sarvajan Hitay” principle (for the welfare and happiness of all) and uplift of the weakest section of society.

The chanting of mantras was followed by mass feast and felicitation of party workers. Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Patel, Kalyan Aggarwal, Babulal Mahajan, Vipin Gaur and Atmaram Patel along with district level officials and workers attended the event.