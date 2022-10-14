MP: Over 2 quintals of weed plants seized, 1 held

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In the battle against drug menace, a special drive was launched by SP Deepak Kumar Shukla against drug smuggling across the district.†A team of Varla police raided a place located near Dudhkheda village in Barwani district and seized weed (ganja) plants worth Rs 11 lakh from an agriculture land on Thursday. The landowner had illegally planted weed plants between cotton and tuar plants to mislead the police and narcotics.

Giving information, SDOP Kundan Singh Mandloi said that they received a tip-off that a large quantity of weed plants has been illegally planted under Varla Police Station. Acting on the tip-off, the police unearthed three agricultural fields where huge amount of weed was being cultivated.

The cops have also seized 2 quintal and 20 kg of ganja plants worth Rs11 lakh from the spot and nabbed a person named as Shreeram Barela (48) whereas two accused named as Bhakchand Barela and Duna Barela are still at large.

Varla SHO Nepal Singh Chouhan, constables Nirbhaya Singh Mujalde, Manish Solanki and the entire team played a crucial role. Similar action against drug peddlers and traffickers would continue in the future as well.

Hemp plants found in cotton field

Gandhwani: Around 80 plants of hemp have been confiscated from the cotton field of Ramesh and Raju sons of Raliya Bhilala, residents of Bharkua village on Thursday. The said investigation was completed under the guidance of Gandhwani police station in-charge Ram Singh Rathore, sub inspector (SI) Narayan Singh Kataria and others. Reportedly, the said plants are worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Also, plants were identified by burning them. Accused Ramesh and Raju were taken under police remand. During this, ASI Bhursingh Baghel and Ajay Verma were also present.