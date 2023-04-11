MP: Outstanding employee to get best employee of the month award in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): To boost workers’ confidence, district collector Dinesh Jain came up with an innovative idea. Now outstanding employee of the collector’s office would be honoured with “Best Employee of the Month” award. This was announced by collector Jain while reviewing the progress of various collectorate departments.

Jain instructed the officer in charge of the accounts department to personally go through the payment made by the department for various development work.

He instructed the authorised officers to prepare progress charts of employees and paste them above their working desks. These charts will calculate their rate of progress.

Jain instructed the officer in charge and the employees to take follow up on various orders and schemes issued by the collector’s office. He wanted that no cases should be kept unnecessarily pending in any branch. While motivating the employees he said “We all have got the opportunity to work as a part of the administration. We will discharge our responsibilities promptly.”

Joint collector PL Devda, Preeti Sanghvi, deputy collector Kiran Anjana along with employees working in different branches were present.