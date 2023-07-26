 MP :Outgoing Municipal Commissioner Chauhan Given Heartfelt Farewell In Dewas
The officials and residents of Dewas congratulated Chauhan for transformative initiatives undertaken during his tenure.

MP :Outgoing Municipal Commissioner Chauhan Given Heartfelt Farewell In Dewas | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Eminent personalities, social activists and officials organised a programme to accord farewell to outgoing Dewas municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan.

The officials and residents of Dewas congratulated Chauhan for transformative initiatives undertaken during his tenure. During his tenure as the municipal commissioner, Chauhan instilled enthusiasm among youths by promoting a diverse range of cultural events, sports, arts, and religious activities in the region.

His unwavering commitment to empowering the youth was evident in the numerous initiatives he spearheaded, the officials said while speaking at the programme.

One of the significant events organized by Chauhan was the Mahaarti, a grand religious ceremony that fostered a sense of unity and devotion among the Dewas residents. Besides, Chauhan's efforts in organizing adventure fests provided thrilling experiences and encouraged a spirit of adventure among the youths.

Senior litterateur Jeevan Singh Thakur, international photographer Kailash Soni, painter Rais Khan and others were present at the programme.

