MP: Opium Farmers In Mandsaur Face Crisis As Cold Wave Triggers Huge Crop Loss

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Opium farmers in the Mandsaur district are facing distress over potential crop losses caused by ground frost due to the drop in temperatures and prevailing cold wave conditions in the area.

The situation, which seemed promising post-sowing until December, has taken a turn for the worse in the past days, with drop in temperatures.

Farmers are growing increasingly anxious as they witness the yellow rust on the leaves. They express fears that opium production will be significantly hampered due to the adverse weather conditions, urging the government for relief in average and morphine.

This year, around 17 thousand farmers in the district were granted leases, spanning both regular and CPS categories. Until December, the weather had been favorable, supporting the farmers in their endeavours.

However, a sudden change in weather patterns (persistent fog, cold wave and cold conditions) since January 1 has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the opium crop.

Continuous afternoon sunshine has been absent for about 10 days, fostering the onset of diseases in the opium crops. Opium farmers, Ramniwas and Sajjanlal, have revealed that the opium leaves are turning yellow due to the inclement weather, leading to significant crop losses.

The absence of sunlight for the past 10 days and the prevailing cold wave have been posing a threat to production. In light of these challenges, farmers are appealing to the government to provide urgent relief in terms of average and morphine.