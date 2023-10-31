MP: Ophthalmologists’ Foot March For Diabetes Awareness

Participants during foot march at Shri Mahakal Lok. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the three-day 46th annual convention of MP State Ophthalmic Society, an association of ophthalmologists of Madhya Pradesh, a walkathon “Diabetes Se Ek Kadam Drishti Aur” was organised at ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’. It was aimed at creating mass awareness on diabetes. Renowned ophthalmologists from across the country and abroad participated in this march and made the general public aware about disease.

Dr Sandeep Chaurasia, secretary of the organising committee, said that in the said three-day convention, senior ophthalmologists answered questions of young ophthalmologists about new technology. They also provided practical information. Information was given on how to advance the surgery.

Besides, information on use of artificial intelligence in eye disease treatment was also provided. All India Ophthalmic Society also provided information to young ophthalmologists through various sessions. The fastest training tips in 3 minutes were also given at the convention. Training, debates and quizzes were also organised through video on all three days of the convention.

The quiz was conducted by Dr Prashant Bawankule and Dr Rajiv Raman. Prizes were also given to the winners. In this session, award winning and non-award winning research papers were read and information was given through e-posters and physical posters.

