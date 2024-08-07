MP: Open Well In Dhar Puts Lives At Risk; Municipality Turns Blind Eye To Plaints

Temporarily covered well |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): An old well in Chhota Gawaliwada, Dhar, which has water even in extreme heat, is open from all sides and poses a threat to the residents.

Even after collector Priyank Mishra's order, the Dhar Municipality is waiting for a big accident, alleged Ward 18 councillor Sarika Thakur.

Despite the councillor's request to clean the well and install a net around it, the municipal employees only completed formalities and asked her to get the work done soon.

Councillor Sarika claimed that she had approached the municipality several times to get the work done, but the concerned officers were careless and ignored the collector's instructions.

The well has neither been cleaned nor has a net been installed and the councillor accused the municipality of procrastinating. Thakur expressed her concern about the safety of the residents, citing past incidents of drowning and suicide in the well.

Thakur has requested the collector to take cognizance of the matter and install a net on the well as soon as possible. She has also complained about the encroachment on an old well in the Dhareshwar area.†

If the municipality does not take action, Thakur threatened to stage a sit-in against the negligence and protect the lives of the public.†