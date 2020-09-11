MP Open Book Exams: Deadline to submit UG final year exams answer books today

Indore: If final year students of undergraduate courses have still not submitted their answer books of examinations, they should act now. September 12 (Saturday) is the last date for submission of the answer books.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya made it clear on Friday that there would be no extension in the deadline for submitting answer scripts will be given.

Due to Covid-19 situation, the university had commenced final year examinations of undergraduate courses including BA, BCom, BSc etc in open book mode on September 7 permitting students to write papers while being at home.

The university had uploaded papers of 138 subjects on September 7 morning directing students to submit answer books by September 12 after writing exams.

Students were told to submit the answer books either at collection centres set up at colleges or post answer books in an envelope to lead college principals.

Many students have already submitted answer books but there are still several others who haven't. They would have to compulsorily submit answer books either at the collection centre or post it to lead colleges by Saturday itself.

Nearly half of the papers of UG final year exams were held in March when exams for remaining papers had been suspended following outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

After waiting for months, Department of Higher Education (DHE) had released guidelines exams in open book mode.

UG exams are over now the university would focus on PG final year/semester exams which are to commence on September 14.