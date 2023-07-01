MP: Only One Out Of 11 Black Spots Removed In Ratlam District So Far | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Out of eleven black spots on the roads identified earlier in the district, only one has been removed so far.

The issue of the urgent removal of black spots was again raised in the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee that was held on Friday and was presided over by MP Guman Singh Damor.

In the meeting, it was informed that as per the survey carried out earlier, eleven black spots had been identified for removal and necessary works, but so far only one black spot could be removed at Satrunda village on the Ratlam-Badnawar road.

Serious concern was expressed in the previously held Road Safety Committee meeting about the existing black spots in the district inviting road accidents and the need for early removal of the same.

Task Of Removing Black Spots Would Be Completed Soon

In the meeting held at the Collectorate here, MP Guman Singh directed that in view of the possibility of road accidents, the work of removing the remaining black spots in the district ought to be completed as soon as possible.

While participating in the meeting Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana drew attention to the situation of Dhoswas village falling between Ratlam and Jaora and said that children can be seen crossing the road on a regular basis which may cause an accident in the future. He said work should be started as early as possible to make it safe for children going to school.

He also directed that road safety work be carried out immediately at village Dharad and some more works were needed at the Satrunda crossing where the black spot has been claimed to have been removed.

In the meeting District Panchayat president Lalabai, former MLA Sangeeta Charel (Sailana), district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi, SP Siddharth Bahuguna, District Transport Officer Deepak Majhi, DSP Traffic Anil Rai, MPRDC representatives and others were present.