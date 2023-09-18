MP: One Leopard Found Dead On Highway 46 Sparks Mystery And Roadblock

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a leopard was discovered sprawled across National Highway 46, near Ramadi village in Binaganj, Guna. The news sent ripples through the local community and the forest department.

Speculation leans toward an unfortunate encounter with an unidentified vehicle as the cause of the leopard's death. Concerned citizens promptly alerted the forest department, leading to a swift response. Forest personnel arrived at the scene, taking possession of the leopard's remains for further investigation.

As the forest department grapples with the mystery of the leopard's presence, another grim incident unfolded late on Sunday night. A truck, careening through the Khatakiya intersection in Kumbhraj tehsil, brutally crushed seven cows, resulting in their instantaneous death.

Enraged by this tragic event, the villagers resorted to a road blockade, obstructing National Highway 46 by placing the cow carcasses on the road. This act of protest has triggered a significant traffic snarl, with vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway.

Authorities have been alerted and are currently working diligently to restore the smooth flow of traffic, offering guidance and advice to the affected citizens.

The situation remains tense, with the fate of the leopard shrouded in mystery and the roadblock adding to the growing unease in the area.

