MP: One held with 48 boxes of illicit liquor in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major drive against illicit liquor, Meghnagar police on Tuesday seized 48 boxes of†illicit liquor and nabbed a smuggler near Guwali-Satsera area that falls under Meghnagar town of Jhabua district.

As per details, acting on a tip-off, the police team stopped a vehicle (carrying registration number GJ 06 HS 3708) for checking and confiscated 48 boxes of illicit liquor (Mount company label) weighing 576 litres. The cost of seized liquor is expected to be around Rs 1 lakh 15 thousand. A case has been booked against the driver identified as Naresh Bhabhor, (hailing from Mandali) under Sections 34(2), 36 of the Excise Act. Police have also confiscated the vehicle (used for smuggling) worth Rs 8 Lakh. A surge in smuggling attempts has been seen amid the festive season. Tightening the noose on liquor, and drugs mafia in the city, police teams have intensified checking in bordering areas, (Gujarat & MP).

As per public relation officer, as a part of the drive, as many as 12 cases have been booked under the Excise Act, two under the NDPS act with the seizure of 641.56 litres of illicit liquor (worth Rs 1.35 lakh) in different police station areas. Police have also seized 185 weed plants in two instances. Crackdown against illicit liquor and drugs will be intensified in the coming days.