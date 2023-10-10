 MP: One Crushed To Death, Four Injured As Pick-Up Overturns
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: One Crushed To Death, Four Injured As Pick-Up Overturns

MP: One Crushed To Death, Four Injured As Pick-Up Overturns

Victims were sleeping outside their house on roadside

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and four women were seriously injured in Khandwa district after a rashly driven pick-up overturned on them, police said.

According to Pandhana police, accident was reported at Balkheda village wee-hours of Tuesday when the deceased, identified as Baliram, 23, a resident of Saikheda village under Jhirniya tehsil of Khargone district and four others, including his wife Anitabai, mother-in-law Nayjubai, sister-in-law Sunita and one Lakhmabai were in deep sleep outside their house on the roadside.

At around 5 am, villagers heard a loud noise, and when they rushed to the spot, they saw a pick-up loaded with tomatoes overturned, and Baliram and four others were trapped under the vehicle. The villagers acted swiftly, rushing to the spot where the accident had occurred.

However, to their dismay, they discovered that the driver had already fled, leaving the vehicle behind. Despite this setback, the determined villagers managed to successfully extract all five people from the wreckage and took them to the nearby community health centre.

Tragically, upon examination by the doctors, it was declared that Baliram had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Police sent the body for a post-mortem and immediately began a search for the driver. Pandhana police station in-charge Sanjay Pathak informed that Baliram and others came to Kailash Barela’s place for some family programme. Pathak said that the pickup was heading towards Arud village. “We arrested the vehicle driver, and an investigation into the matter has already started," the officer added.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 10: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses - All you Need To Know
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Kashyap All Set For Third Term

MP: Kashyap All Set For Third Term

Relief To Patients: X-Ray Machine At CHC Starts Functioning

Relief To Patients: X-Ray Machine At CHC Starts Functioning

MP: Admin Step Up Vigil As Code Of Conduct In Force

MP: Admin Step Up Vigil As Code Of Conduct In Force

MP: Two Allegedly Murdered By Sarpanch, Protesters Demand Justice

MP: Two Allegedly Murdered By Sarpanch, Protesters Demand Justice

MP: Banners, Posters Removed In Mahidpur

MP: Banners, Posters Removed In Mahidpur