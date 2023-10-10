MP: One Crushed To Death, Four Injured As Pick-Up Overturns

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and four women were seriously injured in Khandwa district after a rashly driven pick-up overturned on them, police said.

According to Pandhana police, accident was reported at Balkheda village wee-hours of Tuesday when the deceased, identified as Baliram, 23, a resident of Saikheda village under Jhirniya tehsil of Khargone district and four others, including his wife Anitabai, mother-in-law Nayjubai, sister-in-law Sunita and one Lakhmabai were in deep sleep outside their house on the roadside.

At around 5 am, villagers heard a loud noise, and when they rushed to the spot, they saw a pick-up loaded with tomatoes overturned, and Baliram and four others were trapped under the vehicle. The villagers acted swiftly, rushing to the spot where the accident had occurred.

However, to their dismay, they discovered that the driver had already fled, leaving the vehicle behind. Despite this setback, the determined villagers managed to successfully extract all five people from the wreckage and took them to the nearby community health centre.

Tragically, upon examination by the doctors, it was declared that Baliram had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Police sent the body for a post-mortem and immediately began a search for the driver. Pandhana police station in-charge Sanjay Pathak informed that Baliram and others came to Kailash Barela’s place for some family programme. Pathak said that the pickup was heading towards Arud village. “We arrested the vehicle driver, and an investigation into the matter has already started," the officer added.

