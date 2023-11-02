MP: One Arrested For Extortion

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A case involving extortion and impersonation has led to the arrest of the accused, Sunny Mali, 27, hailing from Talpura, Kukshi. The accused had previously faced charges of abuse and assault at the Kukshi police station.

The recent incident unfolded when Kukshi's hostel superintendent, Sunita Baghel, reported to the police station. She claimed that Sunny Mali, while initially seeking information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, subsequently began unlawfully demanding money.

Even after providing the requested information, he continued to harass her relentlessly. Acting on Sunita Baghel's complaint, Kukshi police registered a case against Sunny Mali under criminal sections 386 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC/ST Act. An extensive search operation resulted in the arrest of the accused and he was presented in the ADG Court Dhar.

Following the court's order, Sunny Mali was remanded to district jail Dhar, marking a significant development in this case.