MP: Once Bakhtawar Singh's Abode, Now A Monumental Neglect

FP Photo

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Amjhera, renowned for the valour of Maharao Amar Shaheed Bakhtawar Singh, finds itself grappling with the sorry state of the hero's palace, which now stands in ruins.

Despite being a significant historical figure in the 1857 revolution, the palace has suffered neglect, raising concerns about the preservation of the cultural heritage.

Since the palace fell under the jurisdiction of the archaeology department, its condition has deteriorated due to a lack of maintenance.

The city's residents have expressed their frustration, questioning why the department remains indifferent to the deteriorating state of the palace, a symbol of Amar Shaheed's sacrifice.

With the Balidan Diwas approaching on February 10, the locals are dismayed that the palace continues to crumble.

Visitors have also urged for renovation and opening of the palace as a tourist attraction, potentially boosting tourism in the region.

The palace, adorned with historical artefacts of cultural significance, faces irreversible damage. Despite numerous efforts by public representatives, residents and officials to save the palace, the archaeology department's inaction poses a severe threat to the heritage site.

Calls persist for urgent intervention to renovate the complex surrounding the palace, envisioning a potential park that could enhance the city's aesthetic appeal.