MP: Omkareshwar’s Historic Landmarks Crumbling Under Apathy In Omkareshwar

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Multiple heritage landmarks on Omkar mountain range are crying for attention. Authorities and governmental department have been largely indifferent to the situation.

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga holds religious significance for revered Hindu temple which is the centre of extreme faith. This is one of the main reasons why pilgrims throng it every year.

The town is also home to numerous ancient landmarks, including ancient gates, ramparts, temples, ancient sculptures placed on Omkar mountain range. However, insufficient maintenance efforts have led to decay of its structure and infrastructure.

Lacking structural support, ancient gates are now collapsing. Due to apathy of government, administration and department, the valuable history of Omkareshwar is being neglected and sidelined.

On one hand, the government has been spending hefty amount on development of town under Omkareshwar Master plan, however authorities/ archeology department have remained indifferent to the condition of glorious history.

No successful efforts have been made for protection, preservation and conservation of the heritage landmarks till now. Locals have raised their voice multiple times but department has remained indifferent to the situation till now.

