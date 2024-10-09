MP October 9 Weather Update: Monsoon Stalls In Jabalpur & 20 Other Districts; Rain Expected Before Cooler Weather Arrives

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While the monsoon has already left more than two dozen districts in Madhya Pradesh, it is still active in 21 districts due to a Western Disturbance and cyclonic conditions.

As a result, rain with thunder is expected in the southern and eastern parts of the state for the next three days.

As soon as the rain stops, the weather is set to change quickly, and a hint of winter will start to be felt in the coming week. By October 20, nighttime temperatures are likely to drop below 20°C, while daytime temperatures could range between 33-34°C.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Meteorological Department, some moisture in the air could cause light to moderate rain with thunder in districts like Jabalpur and Narmadapuram. The weather is expected to remain dry in other areas.

In the next 24 hours, light rain with thunder is expected in Jabalpur, Pandhurna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Katni, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Umaria, Shahdol, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, and Anuppur.

Meanwhile, clear skies are expected in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain. In Gwalior, slight humidity may cause a small drop in temperatures on October 9-10, and while it might still be warm during the day, the nights will feel cooler on October 11-12.