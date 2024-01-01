MP: Objection Raised Against Inclusion Of Telia Talab Submergence Lands

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move, members of the Kumawat community, on Sunday, protested against the proposed inclusion of Telia Talab submergence lands in the new Master Plan of City Development Plan 2035 for Mandsaur.

Led by Kumawat Samaj representatives, a memorandum was submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora, expressing vehement objection to the conversion of Telia Talab submergence lands and the addition of agricultural lands from Narsinghpura-Badarpura to the Master Plan. The memorandum highlighted that the agricultural lands of Narsinghpura were erroneously designated as part of the Telia Pond submergence area in the plan.

The Kumawat community, along with residents of Narsinghpur and Badarpur areas, voiced their displeasure, contending that these lands were never historically submerged and were suitable for residential development. The protest also addressed the unjust inclusion of areas affected by the 2019 flood, such as Meghdoot Nagar and Yash Nagar, into the submerged zone in the new Master Plan. Kumawat Samaj leaders, including president Radheshyam Barania and secretary Mohan Mariwal, presented the memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Deora, who assured a thorough discussion with relevant officials to address the community's concerns and take appropriate action.