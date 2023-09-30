MP: NTPC Takes Lad In Environmentally Friendly Ash Transportation In Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The NTPC Sealdah plant in Khargone district, in its unwavering commitment to environmentally friendly practices, achieved a significant milestone by successfully transporting fly ash through closed containers via rail for the very first time on Saturday in collaboration with M/s Kaneria Solutions.

This innovative method involves direct filling from silos into containers placed on BLC rakes, enabling pollution-free transportation through rail. With each rail rake capable of transporting approximately 2700 metric tons of dry fly ash and container mode enabling clean transportation over rail, road, or sea, this breakthrough technique promises to revolutionize the industry.

RK Kanojia, executive director, flagged off the exciting journey of ash transport through the novel method of container transport via rail (BLC rake) in the presence of Subhasis Bose, general manager (O&M), and other senior officials.

NTPC Khargone remains steadfast in its mission to lead the way in sustainable energy solutions, and this milestone is a testament to their dedication and innovation.

